This Town season 1 episode 2 air date, a look ahead

Following the premiere today on BBC One, do you want to get some more news when it comes to This Town season 1 episode 2?

First and foremost, let’s go ahead and set the stage for the drama — just in case you haven’t heard that much about it yet. It comes courtesy of Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders), one of the most important creatives out there. It has a great cast with Michelle Dockery, Nicholas Pinnock, and a number of others out there. For more, just go ahead and check out the synopsis:

Set in a world of family ties, teenage kicks and the exhilarating music of a generation, This Town tells the story of a band’s formation against a backdrop of violence, capturing how creative genius can emerge from a time of madness. Both a high octane thriller and a family saga, This Town opens in 1981 at a moment of huge social tensions and unrest. Against this backdrop, it tells the story of a group of young people fighting to choose their own paths in life, and each in need of the second chance that music offers.

So when can you expect episode 2 to air? Well, BBC One notes that it will be back tomorrow night, meaning that you don’t have to wait all that long in order to better understand what’s next. (Odds are, this is also a strategy designed in order to keep people hooked.)

Below, you can see the full season 1 episode 2 synopsis with some more information all about what lies ahead:

A funeral brings together different sides of Dante’s family – Irish rebels and Jamaicans – and reunites him with his cousin Bardon, who can sing.

In general, it is our feeling that the next episode will be a great opportunity to know more about the world — there’s a chance that a lot of people out there are going to be familiar with what is going discussed here, but that won’t be the same for everyone out there.

