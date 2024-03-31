Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on Paramount Network, 3/31?

Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on Paramount Network? Let’s just say this — if you do want more of the story, we get it! It’s been more than a year since the drama came off the air and by virtue of that, of course it would be great to see something more.

As for whether or not that’s going to happen anytime soon, though, that’s where we have a lot to discuss…

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

First and foremost, let’s just go ahead and say the following: There is no Yellowstone tonight, and there will not be for a rather long time still. The reality here still remains that we’re going to be waiting for a while in order to see the series back on the air, and it is really a matter of time until some reports come out.

Based on a lot of the evidence out there…

It does appear that the show is going to be into production starting in May. It should last for several months after that, and the plan remains that it will premiere in November.

Are there still some questions out there that are worth wondering? Sure, with the status of John Dutton being one of them. Sure, there have been all sorts of rumors and reports on that subject as of late, but we do continue to think we’re going to be waiting for a good while to get anything that resembles closure on that subject — and at the end of the day, that’s okay. The biggest thing that matters now is that the cast and crew manage to get the show underway again, and that we get a final batch of episodes that produce a genuine sense of closure for everyone involved.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Yellowstone, including the latest when it comes to the spin-off

What do you most want to see moving into Yellowstone season 5, no matter when it is back?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







