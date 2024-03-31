Gen V season 2 production delayed after Chance Perdomo’s death

As some of you may be aware at this point, tragedy struck the world of Gen V this weekend after Chance Perdomo’s tragic death. He passed away following a motorcycle accident at the age of 27, and so many in this world are dealing with a sudden onslaught of grief as well as pain.

It is going to take some time for everyone to wrap their heads around this terrible and tragic news. It will also take some time for the show to figure out what exactly they want to do from here. According to a report from Deadline, a table read scheduled for this weekend has been canceled and beyond just that, production for the new season has been delayed while the producers figure out what to do when it comes to the show.

In the end, though, everyone seems to be very much aware that there is a proper time and place to deal with a lot of these questions in regards to the future. In the short-term, the main priority has to just be working in order to ensure that everyone has the time and the space that they need. The greater The Boys universe is a tight-knit production, something produced in part by the amount of time that they all spend together. Filming takes a long time and beyond just that, there is a lot of time after the fact that allows the team to be together.

As we’ve said already, it is our expectation that in the weeks and months ahead, we will hear more tributes from a lot of the people who knew and loved Chance (who played Andre on the Prime Video series). Everyone takes however much time that they need to grieve and because of that, we would ask for everyone for patience and respect.

Our thoughts continue to go out to Perdomo’s family and loved ones, and we hope that once the cast and crew are reunited, they are able to grieve and be there for each other during this hard time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

