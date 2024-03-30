NCIS season 21: Could there be more cameos in milestone?

In just a matter of weeks, NCIS season 21 is going to deliver one of the craziest milestones for a TV franchise possible — 1,000 episodes. Who would’ve thought, in this era where shows are getting canceled left and right, that something like this would be possible? Yet, here we are and now, the opportunity is arriving for us to start to look at just how CBS will celebrate.

For the time being, here is a little of what we know about the milestone. Some familiar faces from the franchise, including Daniela Ruah and Vanessa Lachey, are going to appear. Meanwhile, there are also going to be a number of Easter eggs from much of the series in one form or another, and that is a treat for a lot of attentive fans.

So could there still be another major surprise that NCIS has up its sleeve entering this milestone? It’s possible that the network gave you two confirmed cameos in order to hide either a third or a fourth — and in our mind, there are a few possibilities to consider.

Mark Harmon – At some point, he has to come back, right? He remains an executive producer and as of right now, it is really just about trying to find the right time and the right story for him. Some sort of cameo here without be fantastic, especially since the Gibbs prequel is also on the way.

Cote de Pablo – Speaking of extensions to the franchise, there is a Ziva – Tony spin-off coming to Paramount+ pretty soon! A cameo from her here, all things considered, would make a heck of a lot of sense from a promotional standpoint, especially since we already saw Michael Weatherly in the Ducky tribute.

An NCIS: Sydney actor – Would you need to keep this a secret? The only argument for it is that since there hasn’t been a crossover yet, it would be a fun little surprise.

