Only Murders in the Building season 4: More Steve Martin praise

Despite Only Murders in the Building being a pretty crazy (and deadly) show, isn’t there something still wholesome about friendships behind the scenes? We certainly think so, especially when talking here about Steven Martin and Selena Gomez.

Were it not for the Hulu series, it’s hard to think of many ways that these two actors would have even crossed paths. However, we are lucky that it happened and by virtue of that, the two can do some really fun things together alongside Martin Short and others.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Only Murders in the Building discussion!

For those who have not heard as of yet, this weekend there is a chance to see a brand-new Steve Martin documentary over on Apple TV+, and he’s gotten some wonderful praise for it already courtesy of Selena Gomez! In a new post on her Instagram Stories, the actress and singer had the following to share in relation to the documentary:

“It pains me to know how many people may not know truly do not know about Steve’s life. He’s truly an icon and tried and never gave up. My friend you are extraordinary.”

One of the things that is always important to acknowledge about Selena is that she is the most-followed woman on all of Instagram, which means that she wouldn’t post something like this unless she absolutely means it. There is a real bond here that goes so much beyond just this series, and we just wish we knew whether or not there would be more of the series coming beyond the upcoming fourth season. That one will actually feature Oliver, Mabel, and Charles in Los Angeles for at least a little bit of time before eventually navigating over to New York City.

Related – When are we actually going to see Only Murders in the Building season 4 premiere?

What do you most want to see moving into Only Murders in the Building season 4 from Steve Martin and Selena Gomez?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are some other updates coming up.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







