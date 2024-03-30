Foundation season 3 premiere date: A spring 2024 update

Foundation season 2
Photo: Apple TV+

With us now firmly into the spring, is there something more we can say regarding Foundation season 3 over at Apple TV+?

The first thing that we should really say here is quite simple: It is easy to be excited for what lies ahead here, while at the same time aware of the crazy ride that got us to this point.

After all, remember this — originally filming started last year, but was interrupted amidst the industry strikes of the summer and fall. Then, it incurred even further delays due to a lot of changes behind the scenes involving then-showrunner David S. Goyer. The good news is that production did eventually get underway again, though we are right now in a spot where there is still not a lot of information about when the show will be back.

Let’s just frame things as follows: We’d be stunned in the event there is a Foundation season 3 premiere date announced this spring, or even in the summer. This is a series that requires a good bit of post-production and because of that, it would not be a shock to see us waiting until 2025 to actually see it return.

At this point, the biggest thing we’ll say in regards to that is just hoping that season 3 is not the final season. There is so much more of Asimov’s work to adapt, but the challenge here is largely that this is an expensive show being made at a time where a lot of executives are looking to cut back on costs.

Are we going to remain optimistic here? Sure, while at the same time well-aware of the fact that things could easy change and that’s one of those things that we are better off accepting far in advance.

Related Be sure to get more news regarding Foundation now, including on the behind-the-scenes changes

Are you still hoping to see Foundation season 3 over at Apple TV+ in the next year?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a ton of other decisions coming up before too long.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!