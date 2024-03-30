Foundation season 3 premiere date: A spring 2024 update

With us now firmly into the spring, is there something more we can say regarding Foundation season 3 over at Apple TV+?

The first thing that we should really say here is quite simple: It is easy to be excited for what lies ahead here, while at the same time aware of the crazy ride that got us to this point.

After all, remember this — originally filming started last year, but was interrupted amidst the industry strikes of the summer and fall. Then, it incurred even further delays due to a lot of changes behind the scenes involving then-showrunner David S. Goyer. The good news is that production did eventually get underway again, though we are right now in a spot where there is still not a lot of information about when the show will be back.

Let’s just frame things as follows: We’d be stunned in the event there is a Foundation season 3 premiere date announced this spring, or even in the summer. This is a series that requires a good bit of post-production and because of that, it would not be a shock to see us waiting until 2025 to actually see it return.

At this point, the biggest thing we’ll say in regards to that is just hoping that season 3 is not the final season. There is so much more of Asimov’s work to adapt, but the challenge here is largely that this is an expensive show being made at a time where a lot of executives are looking to cut back on costs.

Are we going to remain optimistic here? Sure, while at the same time well-aware of the fact that things could easy change and that’s one of those things that we are better off accepting far in advance.

