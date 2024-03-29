The Way Home season 2 finale spoilers: Prepare with the cast!

In just a matter of days, The Way Home season 2 finale is going to arrive on Hallmark Channel. Are you ready? If you thought that the first nine episodes of the series were crazy, we may not have seen anything yet.

Over the course of this all-important final chapter, there are a handful of different things to prepare for. What are we thinking about here? Well, it’s a combination of things including a last-ditch effort to save Landry Farm courtesy of Kat; meanwhile, at the same time she is running back to speak with Thomas, who may be set for a grisly fate within the past. There are a ton of loose ends to tie up, and we wouldn’t be shocked if there is an entirely new storyline set up for season 3!

(Remember: Hallmark has already renewed The Way Home and thankfully, this is not something that you have to worry about.)

If you want to better set the stage now for the finale –and also hear some great stories about the making of this season — we have you covered! If you head over here, you can see a full Facebook live session featuring a number of the show’s cast members as they take you through the ins and outs of the finale, without giving too much away at the same exact time.

If there is one thing we want from the finale…

That’s not that complicated: A sense of emotional healing. There has been so much tumult between Kat and Del for decades and coming out of this episode, it would be nice to see that a number of wounds are healing — and that could also help the two of them take some steps forward when it comes to trust! There’s still so much, in the end, that Del does not even know…

