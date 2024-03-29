Curb Your Enthusiasm series finale: Who ‘bawled’ after filming?

In just over one week’s time the Curb Your Enthusiasm series finale is going to arrive on HBO, and 100% this is going to be an emotional event. How can it not be? You are saying goodbye to an extremely important era of TV, and that is a rather hard thing to accept.

Of course, wrapping up production on a show like this means a lot of things to a lot of people, especially when you are talking about the decades that it’s been around. With that in mind, can you be shocked that some people got emotional after the fact? That includes longtime star Jeff Garlin, who told The Rich Eisen Show that he sobbed the moment that filming was done:

“I have to admit something … So yes, I’m not sentimental about [the end of the show now], but last day of filming, last scene ever of the show, and [director] Jeff Schaffer comes out, and he says that’s a wrap on the greatest sitcom of all-time… and I began bawling.

“… We’re doing the scene, I’m inconsolable… everybody comes up and puts their hands on my shoulder, Cheryl [Hines], Ted Danson, Richard [Lewis], and Larry didn’t know about it.”

While there have been times in the past when it felt like Curb Your Enthusiasm could be concluding, this was obviously a different situation — everyone was aware ahead of time that Larry David was ready to say goodbye. Of course, we do still think it’s possible that he could always change his mind, but would you really bank on that? In theory this is a show that could last forever, but at the same time, David may want to do other things now — or simply not go through the challenges of making ten episodes of television with all the commitments that go along with it.

