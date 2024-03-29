American Horror Story: Delicate part 2: Kim Kardashian on Siobhan

If there is one thing that is clearly different about American Horror Story: Delicate part 2 versus the first one, it is simply this — the cast is able to get out there and promote it more! That was impossible last fall due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, but now everyone is able to get out there and say some things about this absolutely-bonkers batch of episodes to come.

With this in mind, why not turn things over to Kim Kardashian? We know that her casting as Siobhan was pretty darn controversial from the start and yet, she has brought a lot of fire to her character — someone who appears on the surface to be Anna’s manager and friend. Of course, we know that there is more going on here in between some of the trailers for part 2 and just the end of episode 5 alone…

If you head over to the link here now, you can see more of what Kim has to say about this part, including some of her favorite one-liners and how she tries to unwind after long and particularly difficult days on set. We imagine that this was a tough show to make at times in between the costumes and the multiple points of view. It officially wrapped up earlier this year and now, we are finally close to getting a chance to actually seeing it.

Is there any hope for Anna’s happiness?

Well, if so, it may come at a tremendous cost, including something terrible happening when it comes to her baby. The biggest thing we want for her more than anything else right now is clarity, given that so much of her mind has been clouded with confusion.

