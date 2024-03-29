The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 sneak peek incoming

If you are desperate to get a first look at The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 over at AMC, here is some great news — you will be getting it very soon!

According to a new report from Variety, the cable network has a specific and pretty exciting plan for the Carol-focused next chapter of the Norman Reedus series. First, you are going to have the season 1 finale of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time, and that is going to be followed by an ad-free series premiere of Parish with Crown Royal as a presenting sponsor. Following that, a first look at Daryl Dixon season 2 will arrive.

In a statement about this event (mostly through the lens of Parish), here is some of what AMC Networks chief marketing officer Kim Granito had to say:

“What better way to kick off this high-octane, thrill ride of a show than to present the premiere episode commercial-free coming out of ‘The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live’ finale and with a sneak peak of ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, The Book of Carol’ at the other end … Thanks to our long-time partners at Diageo and particularly the Crown Royal brand as the presenting sponsor for this great gift to the fans, the first episode of a new and highly anticipated Giancarlo Esposito series that will run without interruption.”

Will this preview for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 include a premiere date? Of course, in our mind that would be 100% ideal. This is a show that has been teased to be returning in the summer, and we think that early July feels likely. We don’t think it will air at the same time as Interview with the Vampire, but why wouldn’t it come back at some point after that?

For the second season we are anticipating a lot of action, drama, and hopefully another surprise or two from the larger franchise. We loved season 1, and cannot wait to see what’s ahead…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

