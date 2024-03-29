Grey’s Anatomy season 20 episode 4: Is Lucas leaving?

As we try and prepare ourselves in order to see Grey’s Anatomy season 20 episode 4 on ABC next week, shouldn’t Lucas’ future be a big topic?

After all, think about that empty room that we saw in this past episode as a sure-fire sign that the character may be gone. Yet, that doesn’t mean that this is really the case. It may just mean that the divide between him and Simone is greater than it’s ever been, and there is no clear sign that things are going to be getting better. As a matter of fact, you could almost argue here the opposite based on the promo for what’s ahead.

First and foremost, it is important to note that Grey’s Anatomy is going to still be featuring Lucas on-screen. He has not left the show, so that isn’t something you need to be worried about. There are plenty of other things to concern yourself with instead, including the possibility that the various hearings and/or questions that the interns are going to be doing will cause some substantial problems for them down the road. Someone could be fired — to be specific, you see Lucas accusing Simone of throwing him under the bus.

Beyond what’s happening with the interns, the preview for what’s ahead does also signal that in her time away from the hospital, Arizona has been working on a revolutionary new surgery — the sort of thing that does allow the writers to move rather closely to science fiction in some ways. We can’t speak to whether or not she’s figured out a procedure that is feasible medically, but it does show why the interns (and everyone else) would want to be in her presence.

We’ve noted before that we want some sort of update here on Callie, and we do think there’s a chance we’ll get one! That’s just not something that a promo is going to give away.

