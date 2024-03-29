Manhunt season 1 episode 5 spoilers: ‘A Man of Destiny’

As you prepare yourselves to see Manhunt season 1 episode 5 on Apple TV+ next week, a historical figure will play a major role. This time around, though, it is not John Wilkes Booth or one of the people directly tracking him down.

Instead, through “A Man of Destiny” you are going to see new President Andrew Johnson make some moves that will produce some reactions — to put it lightly. How the show presents this era is pretty fascinating, mostly because we don’t think that all that many viewers out there know a lot about Abraham Lincoln’s successor other than that he was the first President to be impeached. This show adds some depth, but also does not deviate too far from the fact the central investigation, either.

Unfortunately, you are going to see in here that Stanton has some other issues he is dealing with beyond just trying to track down the assassin…

Below, you can check out the full Manhunt season 1 episode 5 synopsis with other insight all about what’s coming:

President Johnson interferes with Lincoln’s vital plans. Stanton’s health deteriorates as he closes in on Booth.

At just 41 minutes, this is going to be one of the shorter episodes that we’re going to have a chance to see — but it could still be crammed full of action! There is still a lot to come this season in general, and we really like the fact that this is a TV show rather than a movie. It’s allowing us time to dive into a lot of these characters and by virtue of that, understand more of who they are within a historical context.

Also, we remain as happy as ever to see Tobias Menzies deliver the goods week in and week out. He’s one of those actors who excels in pretty much whatever he does.

