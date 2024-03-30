Blue Bloods season 14 episode 6 spoilers: Baez’s new partner!

We recognize that we will be waiting until Friday, April 12 in order to see Blue Bloods season 14 episode 6 on CBS. Will it be worth it?

Of course, we tend to think so, and there is one part of this story in particular that leaves us especially intrigued here: The possibility that we get to learn something more when it comes to Maria Baez’s past. Her old partner is going to be involved in a case that her and Danny are working on — in a way, it feels like this is a flip of some of what we saw with Danny and Jackie earlier on this season.

This dynamic is a big part of what makes this story intriguing. What also is? Well, let’s just say that there is voodoo involved … or possibly involved. Check out the Blue Bloods season 14 episode 6 synopsis below:

“Shadowland” – Danny and Baez investigate a homicide involving voodoo with the help of Baez’s old partner. Also, Eddie and a fellow officer team up with Captain McNichols when they suspect a prestigious school is employing discriminatory admission practices; Erin is confronted by a middle-schooler who claims Erin sent her brother to prison; and Frank tries to help Garrett’s neighbor when her car is held as police evidence, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, April 12 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We do love that even in this midst of this final season, characters like Garrett are still getting a small moment in the sun. This show is a real ensemble and while the Reagans are always front and center, this episode is reminding us that all the people in their lives are important in their own way.

