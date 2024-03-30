9-1-1 season 7 episode 4: What’s next for Bobby, Athena?

As we get ourselves prepared to see 9-1-1 season 7 episode 4 on ABC next week, we will be seeing the other side of that cruise! So, what does that mean? Well, it is an opportunity to see Bobby and Athena flourish — and hopefully, get a little bit of peace.

Remember when it seemed like the two were going to have a romantic honeymoon? Maybe it was just silly to expect that in the first place, given that this is a show that does tend to prioritize drama above all else.

Is there a way to make up for this honeymoon gone awry still? As crazy as it seems, it feels like the answer here is … maybe? Or, at the very least, that is what Peter Krause seemed to suggest to TV Insider:

I would say that they’re in the most solid place that they’ve been in, for sure. I think that Bobby and Athena, after this cruise, are super solid. I wouldn’t be surprised if they try to go on another honeymoon. Who knows what might happen then?

For those of you who absolutely do love romance in all forms, the biggest thing that we can say at the moment is quite simple: There is another romantic event ahead! Remember that at some point, Chimney and Maddie are going to be married. Is that exciting? Absolutely, but we’re also aware at the same time that this will probably have its own fair share of problems. So long as they are able to make it down the aisle eventually, we’re going to be happy. After all, consider everything that they have gone through here, as well! (Suffice it to say, it’s been a lot…)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

