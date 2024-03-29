9-1-1 season 7 episode 4: Jesse Palmer, Joey Graziadei to guest

As we prepare to see 9-1-1 season 7 episode 4 on ABC next week, are we about to enter a brand-new era for the show? Maybe that’s the case in terms of the 2024 version of the show.

After all, we are finally getting to the other side of the three-part cruise ship disaster and with that, and that does carry with it a certain degree of “now what?” — can you top that? In terms of scale or budget, probably not … but there is a chance to tell some great stories still. Bobby and Athena made it through the cruise still in one piece, and seemingly with their relationship in a better spot.

There is no synopsis out there for what lies ahead, but we can tell you this now — this next episode will be the crossover with The Bachelor! Not only is the 118 going to be at the mansion, but host Jesse Palmer and star Joey Graziadei are going to be guest starring.

So, what’s the emergency? Apparently, a woman glued herself to the driveway in front of the mansion in the show’s fictional first night. Maddie on the show is a huge fan of the franchise, as is Jennifer Love Hewitt in real life — so yeah, this entire thing is going to be messy.

Is this crossover going to be controversial to some?

We tend to think so, mostly due to the fact that not everyone out there loves reality TV. For us personally, it feels really fun and a nice change-of-pace after all of the drama and stakes aboard the cruise ship. It is also a way to get other viewers to the show, and we certainly don’t think that this is a bad thing.

Related – Get more news regarding 9-1-1 now, including why there are not any crossovers coming with Lone Star

What do you most want to see moving into 9-1-1 season 7 episode 4 on ABC next week?

Do you think the crossover will work? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







