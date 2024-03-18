9-1-1 season 7 spoilers: Don’t expect Lone Star crossover

There are going to be a number of great things to be excited about entering the rest of 9-1-1 season 7 on ABC. Unfortunately, you won’t have a chance to see a Lone Star crossover as a part of the mix.

In a new interview with TVLine, executive producer Tim Minear indicates that with the flagship show now on its new network, it is “completely unlikely” that such a crossover event could occur. Sure, the two series are still set within the same universe, but it is really hard to stage something when one show is on ABC and the other is Fox.

With that being said, we should at least note that there is some precedent to this happening. Take, for example, back when Chicago PD star Tracy Spiriadakos brought her character of Hailey Upton over to FBI. These things are possible, but at the same time are extremely rare and based on a number of circumstances.

When it comes to 9-1-1 right now, there is really not that sense of desperation to have something come to pass. Just remember for a moment here that there is a tiny crossover-of-sorts happening between the show and The Bachelor, largely in that some cast members will be taking part in something regarding the famous Southern California mansion where the dating show is set. We do also tend to think that someday, it is possible that an event could take place with The Rookie, given that the two shows are set in the same city. Grey’s Anatomy and it air on the same night, but figuring that out could be tougher just because you would need a substantial story reason why characters from one show were in Los Angeles or Seattle, respectively.

For now, the focus with 9-1-1 is going to be the big cruise-ship disaster that we saw in the premiere. There are going to be some more events unravel soon, and we certainly are eager to see how everything plays out.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

