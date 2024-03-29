NCIS: Sydney season 2 premiere date: Spring 2024 hopes

Is there a chance we’re going to hear some big stuff about NCIS: Sydney season 2 over the course of the spring? Of course, we want it!

As for what sort of news we are actually going to get within this upcoming timeframe, we do think it is better to exercise a certain degree of caution here. It’s awesome that we have an official renewal at CBS, not that we ever thought that the show was going to be canceled. The problem now is that with renewals often comes a significant waiting period, and that is probably what we are looking at now. It does not feel like there’s any real reason to think that we are going to hear more about a start date for season 2 until at least we get around to the summer.

Now if there is anything that we could learn about over the next few months, it is probably going to be tied to production. Things are going to be getting underway in Australia before too long on new episodes, and we know from season 1 that there are some complicated stories that could be unfolding. This means a chance to potentially learn a little bit more about good guys, bad guys, and everything in between!

Perhaps the most exciting thing entering this new season is the simple fact that the cast and crew now know that this is a hit. Because of that, there is so much more potential for everyone involved to be able to do a number of things that they simply did not have an opportunity to do beforehand — and we hope that means a larger budget!

Are crossovers possible?

In theory yes, but this is one of those situations where we will believe it when we see it, given that travel makes these a challenge for a lot of people in the universe.

