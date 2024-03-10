NCIS: Sydney season 2 renewal: Coming in March?

Is there a good chance that we are going to learn about an NCIS: Sydney season 2 renewal at some point before March wraps up? Let’s just put it like this — there is a good case to be made!

After all, consider the fact that the first season wrapped up several weeks ago and at the time it first came on, it was considered to be by and large a success. It would be strange by a lot of measures for CBS to start to move away from something that they considered to be a sure thing, right? We at least tend to think so.

Now, when we do think a little bit more about timing, it is true that CBS and/or Paramount+ do not have to announce something this month, even if we do think it benefits them to get some more news out there sooner rather than later. After all, it just gives them an opportunity to be able to plan ahead better and figure out how else to expand the world — including if they want to throw any other crossovers out into the world. We do at least tend to think that it makes a certain amount of sense to discuss some possibilities!

Personally, we tend to think the only reason we haven’t heard news on a season 2 yet is tied to discussions as to where the best place is to keep things going! Remember here that at one point, it looked like this was going to be a Paramount+ original before things shifted and it became a part of the CBS fall schedule — largely as a fill-in show during the industry strikes of last year.

If there is one thing that we’d personally want in an NCIS: Sydney season 2, it is this: More episodes! Of course, that’s a pretty abstract wish and whether or not that actually happens remains to be seen.

What do you most want to see when it comes to an NCIS: Sydney season 2 at CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — that’s a way to ensure you do not miss anything else.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







