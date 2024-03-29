Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date: A spring 2024 update

Now that we are into the spring of 2024, is there more that can be said about Cobra Kai season 6 over at Netflix? It goes without saying, but we want it — and also sooner rather than later.

As for when that’s going to happen … well, probably not for a little while still. Filming for the final season has been underway for most of the year, but everything has to be wrapped up there first! Once that is done, the editing process for these episodes can get underway. We’ve heard already that there are some discussions about a potential premiere date already and yet for now, nothing has been confirmed.

So is there a chance that this could change at some point over the next several months? It would be great to have an official reveal during the spring, since that would give us a chance to mark something official on the calendar. Also, allow us more of an opportunity here to see and understand what some of the future could look like.

Unfortunately, at the moment we’d say it is somewhat of a toss-up if we get a premiere date revealed at some point between now and late June. Personally, we tend to think that Cobra Kai is going to be coming back in the fall, but it may be July or August until we get an official date.

Even though this is the final season…

Just remember for a moment here that the producers are planning to make this show go out with the biggest bang possible. There are going to be a number of enormous twists, some great comedic subplots, and there is certainly a chance that we’re going to be setting up for some sort of spin-off down the road.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

