FUBAR season 2: Arnold Schwarzenegger gives filming update

Just in case you’ve been wondering about the state of things in regards to FUBAR season 2 over on Netflix, here is a reason not to hurry. Based on the latest comments from star Arnold Schwarzenegger, it will be all-systems go for production in the near future!

In a new post on Twitter following his news regarding a pacemaker, the actor and former California Governor made it clear that there are no limitations to what he can do moving forward:

Thank you! I’ve gotten so many kind messages from all over the world, but a lot of people have asked if my pacemaker will cause any problems with FUBAR Season 2. Absolutely not. I will be ready to film in April, and you can only see it if you’re really looking for it.

Of course, it is excited to know that FUBAR is going to be filming soon — but does this mean that we are close at all to getting a premiere date? Hardly. This is the sort of show that takes a while to film due to all the action, and then you are adding to that most-production after the fact. Our sentiment at present is that it would be a pleasant surprise in the event we were to see more episodes at some point moving into the start of 2025, and it could easily be later than that. The most important thing is that you keep people excited who watched the first season.

As of right now, we certainly think that the next batch of episodes is a great chance to be a significant step forward, mostly because the creatives know more of what the show is and how to work with each character.

Fingers crossed, there will at least be a few more details that end up emerging here once production actually gets rolling on the next batch of episodes.

