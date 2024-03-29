We Were the Lucky Ones episode 4 air date: What lies ahead?

After the big three-episode premiere event today, do you want to learn more about We Were the Lucky Ones episode 4 on Hulu? Let’s start off here by making one thing clear: It is hard to blame you! This is a historical limited series with some familiar faces at its core, most notably Joey King. There’s a good tradition of these performing quite well, and we don’t see that coming to a halt anytime soon.

Now that we’ve said all of that, we recognize fully that there is a chance some out there have not heard too much about the show as of yet. Because of that, let’s just share the official synopsis:

Inspired by the incredible true story of one Jewish family separated at the start of World War II, determined to survive—and to reunite—We Were the Lucky Ones is a tribute to the triumph of hope and love against all odds.

As for the schedule, let’s just go ahead and note that the plan here is to deliver an episode a week the rest of the way. There are eight in general, and that means that the story is going to be carrying through until we get around to the start of May.

So what can we say now about episode 4 in particular? Well, the title here is “Casablanca,” and the synopsis below offers a little more in the way of intel:

Mila does everything to protect young Felicia. Halina, Jakob, and Bella face new danger in Lvov. Addy searches for Eliska in Morocco.

One of the things that we are certainly seeing about this show right now is simply the scale of it, and that is something that it does not seem to be shying away from at this point. After all, just consider alone what we’ve had a chance to see so far.

