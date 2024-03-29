Is SWAT new tonight on CBS, March 29, 2024?

Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? If you are excited to see what lies ahead on the show at this point, it’s easy to understand why! Remember that the most-recent installment in particular had one of the biggest cliffhangers possible, as the fate of Luca is still hanging in the balance. We know that Kenny Johnson is not a series regular for this season and with that, there is an actual chance we could lose his character.

Of course, let’s go ahead and make it clear that this is 100% something that we do not want. Can’t the guy find a way to make it through? Is that too much to ask?

Well, unfortunately, we will be stuck waiting for at least a little while longer to figure this out. Due to college basketball being on the air the show remains off tonight, but it will comeback for more on Friday, April 5. Below, you can get more information on that, but at the same time, also information about the installment after the fact on April 12. If this does end up being the final season, it does seem like everyone involved does want it to go out with a bang. Let’s hope for that!

Season 7 episode 7, “Last Call” – After the shocking shooting of a member of 20-Squad, Hondo and the team launch a citywide manhunt for the robbery crew responsible. Meanwhile, Deacon’s plans for his future hit a snag, and Powell and Alfaro clash over a tricky issue, on S.W.A.T., Friday, April 5 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Season 7 episode 8, “Family Man” – The SWAT team faces off with a family of doomsday preppers barricaded inside their fortress of a home, and Deacon finds himself at the center of the storm. Also, Tan clashes with a reporter covering the situation and Powell grapples with meeting the child she gave up for adoption 18 years ago, on S.W.A.T., Friday, April 12 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

