SWAT season 7 episode 7 promo: Is Luca dead?

The bad news entering SWAT season 7 episode 7 at this point is pretty darn clear: You will be waiting a good while to see it.

After all, consider this: Because of the NCAA Tournament, the Shemar Moore drama is going to be off until April 5. What makes the wait all the more painful is not knowing what is going to happen to a member of the team. Luca’s fate hangs in the balance and for now, there is not all that much in the way of confirmation as to whether he’s going to live or die. He was shot multiple times and on paper, it is hard to imagine he survives this. However, at the same time he was in public and on the street, meaning that there’s a good chance that an ambulance will be able to pick him up quickly.

What complicates things further here is the fact that we know already that Kenny Johnson is not a series regular this season. There is a chance that this will be a way for the writers to remove him from the equation.

