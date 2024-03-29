Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS, March 29, 2024?

Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? We know that last week, the Max Thieriot drama was off the air due to the NCAA Tournament. Is that still going to be the case here?

Well, let’s just say that there is no real reason to keep holding you in suspense — we are going to be waiting for a little while longer to see the show back. We are in the midst of the final week of the college basketball hiatus, with the plan to bring Fire Country back on Friday, April 5.

Is there some great stuff to look forward to? Absolutely. Just remember what we saw at the end of season 2 episode 4, where the lives of Bode and others were put in danger due to an ambulance crash. Unfortunately, things are going to go from bad to worse early on in episode 5 thanks to a “fire tornado,” of all things.

Want more news on that, plus the upcoming debut of Morena Baccarin as a deputy sheriff? Then check out synopses for both of these upcoming installments below…

Season 2 episode 5, “This Storm Will Pass” – The station 42 crew must protect Edgewater and take cover when an extremely rare and dangerous fire tornado leaves lives in peril, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, April 5 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Season 2 episode 6, “Alert the Sheriff” – After a fire camp inmate escapes from Three Rock, the deputy sheriff with a surprising connection to the Leones, Mickey (Morena Baccarin), is called to investigate, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, April 12 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Directed by series star, creator and executive producer Max Thieriot.

The second episode is going to be the one that serves as an introduction of sorts to the upcoming spin-off tentatively titled Sheriff Country. While there is still no guarantee that this show gets the green light, it feels likely. Just think about the success of the original! Why wouldn’t the network want to expand outward?

