Survivor 46 episode 6 spoilers: More on the merge ‘twist’

Next week on Survivor 46 episode 6, you are going to have a chance to see the merge — or, is it really the merge at all?

Over the past few seasons, one of the things that we have seen host / executive producer Jeff Probst do is make it so that people have to “earn” the merge. This is a little frustrating, mostly because it usually means that not everyone votes at the first tribal Council together and it reduces the number of interesting possibilities. Maybe this is something that is going to change further in season 47 or 48, but for now, the show is sticking with their current format.

Now, let’s just go ahead and try to set the stage further for what we are talking about here. The full Survivor 46 episode 6 synopsis has more insight:

“Cancel Christmas” – Drop your buffs! Castaways hit the ground running to figure out where the cracks are within the other tribes. The players hope to find new life in the game if they can earn the merge, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, April 3 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.

Who needs this fresh start the most?

It would be easy to say that the Yanu tribe does after all their losing, especially someone like Kenzie since she probably would have been the next one out. Meanwhile, we tend to think that Venus could really benefit from this — despite some conflict between various people on Nami, she’s basically been on the bottom of the tribe since the start of the game.

The merge is a good chance for some people to make the most of their next opportunity — but that does not mean all of them will!

What do you most want to see on Survivor 46 episode 6?

