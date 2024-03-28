Survivor 46 episode 6 preview: Is the merge here?

As we prepare to see Survivor 46 episode 6 on CBS next week, is there any one story that we are the most excited to see?

Well, let’s just say that the merge is (seemingly) right around the corner! Based on the preview we saw tonight we are moving into the next phase of the game — we have a hard time committing to anything, though, based on some of the merge-related nonsense that has been around the past few seasons.

Are there storylines aplenty here? You better believe it! You have the fact that Nami has never gone to Tribal Council, and you add to this the fact that Yanu have only three people left in Q, Kenzie, and Tiffany. As crazy as it is, though, they are battle-tested and actually more dangerous than almost anyone at this point.

Ultimately, it seems like some cracks in the Nami tribe are going to be apparent right away — mostly when it comes to personality conflicts. Q may already have some sort of issues with Venus based on what we’ve seen.

Is one player who is actually in the best spot right now?

You have to argue right now that it’s Tiff, just because she’s got an idol, a super-close ally in Q, and then also someone in Kenzie who she is riding with. Bhanu may have done some damage to her game with what he said at the journey, but Q may have undid some of that with that whole six-person alliance plan discussed in episode 5.

If you look elsewhere, you may just want to think about someone like Maria as a major threat just because she’s so well-connected and could fly under the radar.

As for who is in danger, 100% Hunter is a physical threat. However, we’re pretty worried for Ben just because he’s a social, outgoing guy and an obvious target. In a way, he could be the Kaleb of this season.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Survivor 46, including what happened tonight

What do you most want to see moving into Survivor 46 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







