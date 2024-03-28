Is Ghosts new tonight on CBS, March 28, 2024?

Is Ghosts new tonight on CBS? We recognize that there is so much to look forward to, whether it be guest stars or the larger Flower mystery. When are we going to have more answers on that? For now, we’re at least rejoicing in the fact that the character is still around Woodstone — just stuck in a well.

Unfortunately, we won’t have a chance to see any more stories play out over the next several hours. Because the NCAA Tournament is still being broadcast on CBS in primetime, there is no new Ghosts episode on the air time. The series is going to be back in a week, and it seems like one of the cornerstones there will be Trevor’s brother. Following that, the upcoming April 11 episode will be bringing you the long-awaited debut of Lamorne Morris of New Girl and Fargo fame, where he will be playing a pretty unique character.

To better set the stage for what lies ahead, check out the synopses for the next two episodes right now.

Season 3 episode 6, “Hello, Brother” – Trevor’s brother, Jeremy (Jon Glaser), checks into Woodstone after discovering a loophole in the Woodstone Rewards Points program, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, April 4 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Season 3 episode 7, “The Polterguest” – Alberta hits it off with a poltergeist (Lamorne Morris) who is attached to a newly arrived Woodstone guest. Also, Isaac and Nigel have separate bachelor parties, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, April 11 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We do believe we’ll see Flower again at some point before the season concludes; for now, we just need some patience! The series is going to be coming back for a season 4, so you don’t have to be worried about much in the long-term here.

What are you most excited to see moving into Ghosts season 3 as we move forward?

