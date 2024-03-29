Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS, March 29, 2024?

Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Absolutely, we’d love nothing more than to see more episodes after the recent basketball hiatus.

Unfortunately, here is where we have to share some of the bad news: That basketball hiatus is still ongoing and by virtue of that, there is nothing else on the air tonight. Instead, you will be waiting until we get around to Friday, April 5 to see what’s coming! Rest assured, the network seems to be eager to give you more of what you love, and also with a few new wrinkles including guest star Tate Donovan and a chance to learn more about Baez’s past.

With that in mind, go ahead and check out what’s coming in the next two episodes courtesy of the CBS synopses below:

Season 14 episode 5, “Bad Faith” – Erin is designated to lead a federal investigation into corrupt horse racing. Also, Jamie investigates a drug trafficking operation involving rival gangs; Danny and Baez look into a series of assaults in Little Vietnam with the help of a familiar face; and Frank is torn when he learns the Brotherhood of Teamsters are lobbying for NYPD officers to join their union, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, April 5 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Season 14 episode 6, “Shadowland” – Danny and Baez investigate a homicide involving voodoo with the help of Baez’s old partner. Also, Eddie and a fellow officer team up with Captain McNichols when they suspect a prestigious school is employing discriminatory admission practices; Erin is confronted by a middle-schooler who claims Erin sent her brother to prison; and Frank tries to help Garrett’s neighbor when her car is held as police evidence, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, April 12 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

After this…

There are ten episodes in total that comprise the first half of Blue Bloods season 14. Following the airing episode 10 most likely in May, the show will return in the fall with the final stretch of episodes — barring a last-second save from CBS.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

