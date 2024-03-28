American Rust season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Prime Video?

Following the launch of season 2 today on Prime Video, is there a chance that an American Rust season 3 is coming? Or, have we officially reached the end of this story?

Before we dive too far into the future of the series, it does feel right to address the rather bizarre and circuitous route it took to even get here today. The first season originally aired on Showtime all the way back in 2021, but was eventually canceled there. Months later, the show was picked up by Amazon Freevee, only to now be launching on their paid Prime Video service. The description below gives you at least a small sense of what’s happening this time around for Jeff Daniels, Maura Tierney, and the rest of the cast:

American Rust: Broken Justice takes us back to the fictional small town of Buell, Pennsylvania. Del Harris (Daniels) and Grace Poe (Tierney) try to rebuild their lives after the harrowing events of Season One. Season Two picks up with a string of seemingly unrelated murders, hinting at a much larger conspiracy that threatens everyone in this small, tight-knit town.

Insofar as the future holds now, nothing has been decided as of late and it could be some time before it eventually is. If you are the folks at Prime Video right now, your top priority has to just be working in order to ensure that this season gets seen before you figure it out. Our major concern at the moment is largely just that there isn’t a lot of publicity out there around the show — even though Daniels and Tierney are more than capable leads, is there really going to be a lot of attention paid here? We’re also just still in a time where there are a ton of shows currently on the air, and of course a lot of streamers are cutting back on content to save money.

In the end, the jury is still out on the future of American Rust — we’re just going to need to exercise some patience.

