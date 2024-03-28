Big Brother Canada 12 spoilers: Possible week 4 nominees

Today the latest Big Brother Canada 12 Digital Daily surfaced and while there were a few fun little nuggets, we do have a sense already of what is going to happen this week.

Was there a part of us that hoped that winning Head of Household would trigger Elijah to make some larger moves and shake up the game? Absolutely, but you have to remember who he is aligned with — also, being a superfan does not always mean that you are going to make a risky play before the jury. He may know the shape of the house and what could keep him safe for the time being.

With that in mind, early conversations right now seem to suggest that Bayleigh and Todd are going to be the likely nominees — we tend to think the former will be his target, but it remains to be seen if that’s going to actually play out. Last week, the women were intent on not losing Bayleigh. This week, there is still a hope that Tola could end up on the block. (Almost putting Tola on the block has been a theme for weeks now.)

Are some of these players aware of the fact that someone like Anthony needs to eventually go? Sure, but there’s a difference between knowing it and having the guts to go for it. In the case of someone like Bayleigh, you have to win Head of Household to make a big move! Even still, it’s hard to find the right combination of people who would actually send Dougie home. Right now he and Spicy Vee are running the game.

Beyond the returnees, the only other (partial) winner right now is Vivek, but that’s mostly due to the fact that he may not end up on the block despite having just nominating Elijah on his HoH reign.

