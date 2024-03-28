Big Brother Canada 12: What is the Executive Veto?

At the end of tonight’s Big Brother Canada 12 episode, we heard about an Executive Veto that will be coming into the game. What is it?

Well, our immediate question here is why this couldn’t have come into the game sooner to save Dinis. Production knows that he is a fan favorite! However, at the same time this is a reminder that a lot of twists are set up and timed ahead of the season, which is why they do not often go the way in which we want.

Unfortunately, the truth here is that production isn’t sharing too much about this Veto just yet, only that it will come into play next week. Basically, it’s just something that we have to look forward to seeing. We know that there are a lot of theories that are out there, but based on the word “executive,” we would imagine that it would allow you to take full control of who gets saved — or if no one gets saved at all. Think of it as an executive decision … but that’s just a theory. The problem there is that it could make winning the actual Veto pointless if someone opposed to you had this new power.

In general, we’re wary of this sort of stuff entering the game — especially if Canada ends up voting for it, which also remains a mystery. If Canada ends up voting for this, the problem then becomes a simple one where the returnees have a built-in advantage. If Anthony and/or Victoria can play a dominant game from start to finish, they deserve the win — they just don’t need any extra help based on what we are seeing. (Personally, our favorite Vetoes in the game are hidden in the house.)

Whenever the power is revealed, we’re sure that the rules will be made clear. Sometimes, we know that special Veto powers can get confusing.

