Big Brother Canada 12 spoilers: Who won HoH, week 4?

After choosing to break our hearts with this past eviction, Big Brother Canada decided today to be nice to us and give us an HoH winner. We know that sometimes, they save some of this stuff for the Sunday shows — but that did not happen here (thankfully).

Instead, we got a classic Q&A competition here that was all about who studied the trophies in the house the best — knowledge of the show clearly helped in this sort of situation and yet, we like that you could’ve figured it out even if you went into the game as a relative newbie. (It’s different than what we saw on Survivor earlier tonight for that very reason.)

As for who needed to win this the most, that was hard to figure out since Dinis was a big, consensus target. However, we think Elijah wanted it big-time after being the pawn for two straight weeks. He won it, and proceeded to then lose his mind. He honestly seemed confident that he was going to nail this for the entirety of the competition, and we just hope that he does something great and not altogether boring with the power.

Unfortunately, here is the problem — the man otherwise known as “Goose” has been close to Anthony at times, which makes us think that he will really be in control and this will be an excuse to just go ahead and get Bayleigh out of the game. We know that there are some concerns over Lexus right now getting close to Matthew, but that would put Anthony in a tough spot since if it looks like he wants her gone, that could be trouble for the Hot Chocolate alliance.

There could be some interesting scenarios this week and yet, it still feels like a steamroll is coming for the vets.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Big Brother Canada 12 now, including Dinis’ emotional eviction

What do you think about the latest Head of Household winner on Big Brother Canada 12?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are more updates coming.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







