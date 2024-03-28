Is So Help Me Todd new tonight on CBS, March 28, 2024?

Is So Help Me Todd new tonight on CBS? We recognize that the show was off the air last week due to the NCAA Tournament. Is that about to change?

Well, let’s just unfortunately go ahead and pass down some bad news here: You are going to be waiting a little while to see what else is next. There is still no episode this week, as the basketball tournament is still airing in primetime. Meanwhile, there’s no installment next week either due to a two-hour Elsbeth event. This means that Margaret and Todd will not be back until we get around to Thursday, April 11, and we really hope that you’re feeling pretty patient to get around to that.

So what will make this story fun? Well, let’s just say that So Help Me Todd season 2 episode 5 is going to be themed around the opera — in other words, this is the most fun we’re going to have with this subject since the end of The Gilded Age season 2. The full synopsis below does a much better job of setting the stage:

“End on a High Note” – Margaret and Todd defend international opera star, supreme diva and Lyle’s mother, Jaqueline (Jenifer Lewis), on the CBS Original drama SO HELP ME TODD, Thursday, April 11 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Of course, it is our hope that by the end of this episode, we at least have closure to what’s going on with Jaqueline, and we do think that we will! The real goal of this particular hour should just be re-establishing what so many people love about the show after a long break. After that, the writers can progress into other great stuff the rest of the spring.

What are you most excited to see moving into So Help Me Todd when the show returns to CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back to ensure you don’t miss anything else.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







