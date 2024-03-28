The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season 1 finale: Closure?

As we get ourselves prepared to see The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season 1 finale on AMC this weekend, there is a lot to consider! A part of it is tied to of course what happens with Rick and Michonne, and another part is more centered around whether or not there will be a season 2.

For the time being, the powers-that-be at the network (and the producers) have been pretty cagey on the future of this show. It feels like a lot of it is going to come down to how the story actually ends. The viewership alone absolutely justifies the possibility of another chapter, but is there another story to tell?

Well, according to a report from TVLine, the finale does leave the door open for a future story. However, at the same time there are a ton of emotional moments you do get. Our sentiment for a while is that there will be a certain element of closure for the Andrew Lincoln – Danai Gurira series, while at the same time making it possible that the characters could be back again down the road … provided that they survive.

Above all else, we just think the goal here for Lincoln, Gurira, and executive producer Scott M. Gimple was to just tell a story that felt satisfying. Just remember the complicated journey it took for The Ones Who Live to get on the air. At one point, this was going to be a movie or a series of movies. Now, we’ve got a limited series that is six episodes long.

Our current sentiment

Fingers crossed, there will be talks in the weeks and months after the finale about what the future could hold. This may not be a quick process, so patience may be required.

Related – Check out the finale run time for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live

What did you think about the overall events of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live and the season 1 finale?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







