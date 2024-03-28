NCIS: Hawaii season 3: Will we meet Lucy’s family?

As we get ourselves prepared to see more of NCIS: Hawaii season 3, is there any chance at all that we will meet Lucy Tara’s family?

If you recall, on this past episode we saw the character brush off the idea of Kate Whistler meeting her relatives, indicating that they will stick to “the basics” instead. Kate did seem to be disappointed about that, but at the same time, there’s probably a good reason for it! This is basically the show setting up for some more storytelling later on down the road.

Speaking on this in an interview with TVLine, Yasmine Al-Bustami had the following to say about her on-screen girlfriend in that moment:

“God bless her patience … because I know if I were in that situation I would be so frustrated that Lucy is not opening up to me. She wants more of that, me, Yas, wants more of that, and I think the audience wants more of that, so I hope that we get more. Maybe someone else will do a background check on her. [Laughs] Maybe Kate will! Who knows? We shall see. But yes, that would be a very valid thing for Kate to feel.”

At the moment, we are more than optimistic that we are going to see a season 4 down the road — given where things are with season 3 behind the scenes, we have a hard time thinking that the stories for now are already planned. This means we may need to wait a little while to potentially see Lucy’s family. Given that season 3 is shorter than the previous two, that means less time for any sort of personal storylines in general.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on NCIS: Hawaii right now, including some other information about what else is ahead

What are you most excited to see moving into NCIS: Hawaii season 3 the rest of the way?

When do you think we are actually going to have a chance to meet Lucy’s family? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are a lot of updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







