The Irrational season 2 premiere date: Spring 2024 update

Is there any chance that we’re going to learn more about The Irrational season 2 between now and the end of the spring? There is no question that the demand is going to be there, especially after you consider the super-crazy way in which the first season wrapped up. There is a cliffhanger that the producers are going to be eager to dive back into in the early going.

Now, let’s just spend a moment to pontificate the possibilities for the next few months. With most network TV shows, the odds would be pretty low that we would actually learn much of anything! However, things with the Jesse L. Martin series are a little bit different for one particular reason — this show is already in production. This does mean that the door is open for us to find out something about at least castings over the next few months.

Insofar as a premiere date goes, we’d say to keep your eyes peeled to learn a little bit more news in May. At the very least, that’s when NBC should say one way or another if The Irrational is on the fall schedule. At the moment, we’re cautiously optimistic that it will be — after all, what does NBC really have to gain from pushing it off until later on? The ratings for the first season were also pretty darn solid.

A more specific premiere date, meanwhile, is likely something that is going to be announced at some point in June — at least if the show does get that spot on the fall schedule. We’re thinking that it would then be back in either September or early October. Fingers crossed, it will have an opportunity to stay on Monday nights and get that solid lead-in courtesy of The Voice.

