The Good Doctor season 7 episode 6 spoilers: After a tragedy…

Just in case you weren’t worried enough about the near future of The Good Doctor season 7, here is another reason to be.

Based on some of the previews that we have seen already entering the upcoming fifth episode of the season, it looks like something seriously shocking and/or tragic could occur. The producers obviously want us worried, so … mission accomplished?

Well, here’s the thing — whatever happens in this installment is going to carry over directly into episode 6 on April 9, which carries with it the title of “MCE” or Mass Casualty Event. To get a few more pieces of information all about what’s ahead, go ahead and see the full The Good Doctor season 7 episode 6 synopsis:

The team must deal with a mass casualty event that forces them to put aside their emotions following a recent tragedy.

Once we get to the other side of this one…

Well, it is still important to remember that this is only a ten-episode season and a lot of time could be spent watching some of these characters recover from whatever it is that is coming up here shortly. We are anticipating that things are going to be very emotional and yet, at the same time we are somewhat hopeful that there will be an optimistic ending to all of this! Here is one way to look at things right now — we are seeing a lot of hard times on this show at present because the producers want to give us something lighter a little bit later on. Maybe we’re delusional for thinking that, but we really cannot help it, all things considered.

By the time the series finale ends, we’re sure that there will be tears. Are they going to be happy tears? That is really the big remaining question.

What do you most want to see moving into The Good Doctor season 7 episode 6?

