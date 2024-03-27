Law & Order: SVU season 25 episode 9: Mariska Hargitay directs

While we may be waiting until Thursday, April 11 in order to see Law & Order: SVU season 25 episode 9, there is one thing to know in advance. Anytime that we get to see Mariska Hargitay direct an episode, it is almost certainly going to be great. She understands this world so well and how to pull the right emotions out of all the performers.

For this particular episode titled “Children of Wolves,” her skills could be even more important. Not only is there going to be an important case for the team to tackle, but you also have one of the more important plotlines for Noah that we’ve had in some time. The full Law & Order: SVU season 25 episode 9 synopsis below has more information:

04/11/2024 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : A teenager found unconscious in the park leads to a missing persons investigation. Benson must help Noah come to terms with the past when he questions the origins of his birth. Directed by Mariska Hargitay. TV-14

Is it likely that Benson has prepared herself to have some of these conversations? Sure, but there is also a difference between thinking that you’re ready for these talks and then actually having them at the end of the day. This is a lot for her to tackle, and of course it is different from some of the work that she does day in and day out at the precinct.

Now as for where this episode stands in the larger season 25 order, remember that the thirteenth one will be the finale. The shortened episode order is due to the industry strikes of last year (a.k.a. the studios and streamers not presenting fair deals in a reasonable amount of time); the good news is that there already is a season 26 renewal. With that, it will be nice to at least watch the rest of the way without tremendous anxiety.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

