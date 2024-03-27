Walker season 4 premiere spoilers: Happy birthday?

For those who have not heard as of yet, the Walker season 4 premiere is going to be coming on Wednesday, April 3. We’re just one week away! Why not start to look a little bit more at what lies ahead?

The first thing that we’ll say here is that the title for the episode is “The Quiet.” However, we should also note that we believe this episode will be anything but. Since when has the Jared Padalecki series been something other than either dramatic or action-packed? There is a lot that is going on here for a number of different characters — and for Walker, a lot of his story begins at home.Even though he’s celebrating a birthday, there’s a lot he is tackling emotionally.

For a few more details now, go ahead and check out the full premiere synopsis below:

SEASON PREMIERE – It’s Walker’s (Jared Padalecki) birthday and Geri (Odette Annable) is pulling out all the stops, but her plans are thwarted. Walker, Captain James (Cody Bell) and Trey (Jeff Pierre) tackle a case together and Cassie (Ashley Reyes) surprises everyone with her return. Abby (Molly Hagan) asks for Liam’s (Keegan Allen) help to bring Stella (Violet Brinson) out of her cocoon. Meanwhile, August (Kale Culley) is enjoying his senior year of high school, leaving Walker feeling like an empty nester. Also starring Mitch Pileggi. Steve Robin directed the episode written by Bret VandenBos & Brandon Willer (#401). Original airdate 4/3/2024. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

With this being a shortened season of Walker, we absolutely do expect that a number of things are going to move quickly. Could that be for the best? The part of us who wants more stories a year says “no,” but it does feel like there’s at least a chance we get a pretty consistent through-line from start to finish.

