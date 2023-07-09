Walker season 4: Are there big changes coming?

At some point during the 2023-24 television season, we are going to have a chance to see Walker season 4. It is mostly a matter of “when.”

First things first, here is your reminder that the Jared Padalecki series has been planning to return at midseason for a while, so the show’s premiere date probably is not going to be vary much depending on when the writers’ strike is over — provided that this happens over the next couple of months. Why not just go ahead and pay all writers what they deserve?

Anyhow, the bigger question that we wonder about now is whether or not there are going to be some pretty monumental changes to the series moving forward. Why are we thinking about this right now? Mostly it is tied to the fact that we have seen some of these instituted for several other CW series. Both All American: Homecoming as well as Superman & Lois are losing multiple cast members amidst some massive cost-cutting measures at the network. The number of scripted series there is also down by a large amount, with prequel Walker: Independence being among the many that is now gone.

So is there a chance that Walker itself could lose a full-time character or two? It is hard to rule this out but for the time being, we do think there is one reason to be hopeful. Both Superman & Lois and All American: Homecoming took a long time to be renewed, and these cost-cutting measures may have been a part of that lengthy process. Since Walker is one of The CW’s more successful shows and it got a renewal much earlier on, it is possible that it is not being forced to make the same sort of changes.

In the end, we’ll see what the future holds — but for now, we tend to be prepared for just about anything.

(Photo: The CW.)

