Walker season 4 premiere date may not be until 2024

Are we glad to know that Walker season 4 is coming on The CW down the road? Absolutely, but here is the bad part of the question. Unfortunately, we’re going to be waiting for a little while to see Jared Padalecki and the rest of the cast back.

This morning, The CW unveiled their fall schedule and to our dismay, season 4 is not a part of it. To be fair, though, there’s always a chance that it would not be included due to the writers’ strike in the first place. That could also delay the start of another show in All American that is on the schedule. By and large, this network is mixing original, scripted shows with unscripted fare and acquisitions from some other parts of the world. Basically, they are doing whatever they can to get the network to turn a profit after years of it not having that behind the scenes.

We already know that Walker season 4 is going to be shorter than some other seasons of the show, and this could be the norm for a lot of network shows here moving forward — once again, cost is a factor. This at least enables the show to keep going, so we can’t be altogether bitter about that.

As for the spin-off Walker: Independence, you likely know already that it has been canceled at The CW. However, there is still a path forward in regards to its own future depending on if another network or streaming service chooses to save it. Nothing may be confirmed as of yet, but let’s just say that there are still some reasons to hope. We still think that this would be a great fit over on Paramount+, and that streamer has certainly shown a lot of success when it comes to Westerns so far. Why not keep that going?

Hopefully, more news on Walker season 4 will emerge in the months ahead.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Walker season 4 over at The CW?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







