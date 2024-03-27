Is Wild Cards new tonight on The CW, March 27, 2024?

Is Wild Cards new tonight on The CW? If you are interested in seeing what’s ahead for Max and Ellis, of course you are one of many!

One of the things that the network did a great job of during the first season was allowing us to get to know the two main characters, and then also seeing a lot of great stories take place all around them. The tone of this show was lighthearted and felt in line with a lot of USA mysteries from its famous blue-sky era, and you have a good “will they or won’t they?” story brewing at the same time.

Now, the bad news — there is no new episode of the series tonight and as of right now, there is no official season 2 renewal. With that being said, it does feel pretty likely that more episodes are coming. Viewership was remarkably steady throughout a lot of the first season, and that is without even mentioning how it performed via DVR or streaming. Wild Cards is exactly the sort of show that the network is trying to air right now, as it works as a show that appeals to a wide range of viewers. You do still have some of the Riverdale audience courtesy of Vanessa Morgan, but this format is particularly appealing to the 25-54 range for the most part.

Now, we’ll just have to wait and see when the network does decide to throw some sort of official announcement out there! We do tend to think that it’s going to be coming sooner rather than later, mostly because that gives the writers more chances to plan things out.

One other thing we’re left to wonder

Are we going to get more than ten episodes? For a lot of network TV mystery shows, we tend to get at least 13 … but you also have to remember that The CW is doing their own thing at this point and may be out to differentiate themselves a little bit.

Related – Get some more discussion on the Wild Cards season 1 finale — what transpired?

What are you most excited to see moving into a potential Wild Cards season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







