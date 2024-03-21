Wild Cards season 1 finale: Who killed Ellis’ brother?

We knew that tonight’s Wild Cards season 1 finale offered up a chance to get some closure, and also a potential cliffhanger. So, what was it? Let’s just say that it has a good bit to do with Ellis’ brother, and a mystery that has haunted that character for a while.

Also, it just so turns out that Max has some valuable information! We would love to be able to sit here and say that we all know said info as viewers, but we don’t. They want to leave us with something more to look forward to, clearly! She and Ricky paid a visit to Ellis to relay that they know the truth about who killed him — and for now, that is it.

Do we think that every episode of a possible season 2 is going to be about this? Probably not, especially since not every episode in season 1 was about it, either. The great thing about this show is really its ability to mix some of these long-term stories in with case-of-the-week plots. Wild Cards still feels like one of those old-school procedurals we’re used to seeing on cable networks like USA. (It is actually weird to call those old-school now.)

Also, we should note that this potentially big Ellis secret is not the only jaw-dropper we’re left to think about right now. After all, we’re still reeling from the fact that Max has an estranged husband, something that was not clear for most of the season.

In the end, at least we can praise Wild Cards for a heck of a fun season, and we honestly do think this is one of those shows that has a lot of potential as we move forward. The key to making this happen is just finding a way to balance out Max and Ellis’ partnership with a push and pull.

