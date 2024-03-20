Wild Cards season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at The CW?

Following the big finale tonight on The CW, can you expect news on a Wild Cards season 2 to come out? Or, are we actually at the end of the road here?

We certainly understand if you have a certain element of concern, largely due to the fact that this network has canceled a ton of shows over the past couple of years as it transferred over to new leadership in Nexstar. However, this is not a show you need to worry about here at all. We’d almost go so far as to call Wild Cards a slam dunk and the sort of program that the network is looking to get even more of as we move forward.

First and foremost here, it is important to note that the live viewership for the first season has actually improved throughout the season! That is rare for a show like this, and the last two installments drew the best overall numbers of the season so far. That’s without factoring in streaming or DVR viewing, which will only increase things further.

The biggest reason we’re optimistic about the future here is that Wild Cards still feels like a series with a ton of upward potential, both in terms of the audience it has built so far and how it can perform moving forward. There’s a reason why lighthearted cop procedurals are so popular — they are easy to digest and serve as solid escapism. We also think that this show helped itself further by casting two leads with ties to other hits like Riverdale and Grey’s Anatomy — from there, you have surrounded them in nostalgic names like Jason Priestley, which one helps to fuel viewership more.

The CW could wait until May to officially order a season 2 but honestly, we’re not sure they will wait that long. There’s no reason to!

Do you think we are going to get some news on a Wild Cards season 2 renewal at some point in the near future?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are other updates coming that we don’t want you to miss.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







