Is Abbott Elementary new tonight on ABC, season 3 episode 9?

Is Abbott Elementary new tonight on ABC? There have been a lot of great stories over the past few weeks, so we’re 100% eager for what’s next.

Unfortunately, we are in a spot right now where we are having to deal with the biggest hiatus we’ve seen this season so far. There is no new installment of the classroom comedy this week and unfortunately, we are going to be waiting until Wednesday, April 10 to see what is next. There are fourteen episodes this season and within that, there’s going to be an opportunity to see a lot of big stories for certain characters.

So what is ahead when the show does return to ABC? Well, let’s just note that the title for this upcoming installment is “Alex,” and we like to think the synopsis below works to set the stage:

Jacob is shocked when he finds out his colleagues are not invested in his frequent email messages and haven’t even been writing their own replies. Meanwhile, Gregory turns to Janine for help with a former student.

Honestly, this has to be one of the more relatable storylines we’ve seen this season with Jacob, just because we can think of so many different instances of this happening in real life. Sure, it is rather maddening, but also, not everyone has time to respond to constant emails. This almost reminds us of some of the earlier days of emails, one where people were sending out reply chains and all sorts of other crazy stuff when they were still working in order to better figure out the medium.

As of right now, there are no other details available about some upcoming episodes, but that should change over the next couple of weeks. Given that Abbott Elementary is one of the premier comedies on TV, we know that ABC will do everything in their power to ensure that we’ll be seeing great stuff for quite some time.

What do you most want to see moving into Abbott Elementary season 3 episode 9?

