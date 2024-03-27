Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight, 3/27/24?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? Is there a chance the series returns along with both Chicago Fire and Chicago PD? If you do want more of all three shows, you probably know by now that we are the source for scheduling news.

Also, on this particular occasion, we are a source for good news! All three of these series are going to be coming out starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time tonight, and there could be some really good stuff across the board. Take, for starters, Zola facing a situation on Med where her job could be in danger. Meanwhile, on Chicago PD we could learn more about what is really going on with Petrovic, a character who could end up being a replacement for Upton … but only if her secrets are not bad ones.

To get a few more details on all three of these upcoming episodes now, we suggest you check out the synopses below..

Chicago Med season 9 episode 8, “A Penny for Your Thoughts, Dollar for Your Dreams” – 03/27/2024 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Archer, Hannah and Charles encounter an expecting father who claims he’s telepathic and receiving messages from his yet-to-be born son. Zola works to thaw out a frozen criminal. Ripley treats Liliana’s brother as a favor to Charles. TV-14

Chicago Fire season 12 episode 8, “All the Dark” – 03/27/2024 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : A hazmat call at a dialysis center leads to a shocking discovery. Boden clashes with Paramedic Chief Robinson. Carver notices a concerning change in Gibson’s behavior. TV-14

Chicago PD season 11 episode 8, “On Paper” – 03/27/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Upton brings SVU detective Petrovic back into the fold to help with the investigation of a tender-age kidnapping. TV-14

So what is coming up after these episodes?

The good news is that yes, there is good news on the horizon! All three of these shows will be moving into new episodes on April 3 and after that, we could be seeing a hiatus once more … but also perhaps one of the few remaining this season.

