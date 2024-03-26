The Terminal List: Dark Wolf spoilers: New castings!

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf is currently in production for Prime Video, so why not learn more about some new additions?

In addition to seeing Taylor Kitsch and Chris Pratt on-screen here, there are a number of other people who will help to further populate this world. The following castings come courtesy of Deadline.

Robert Wisdom – The actor is taking on the role of Jed Haverford, described as “a CIA spymaster with a storied career behind him and one final mission ahead of him. The leader of a covert Sanction Unit working in Europe, Haverford helps oversee Ben’s transformation from Special Operator to CIA Contractor.”

Rona-Lee Shim’on – Here, you have Eliza Perash, described as “a veteran Mossad operator tasked with co-leading the team alongside Haverford. She is everything the job requires: pragmatic, fierce, dedicated – a warrior who refuses categorization, and who instantly earns Ben’s respect.”

Shiraz Tzarfati – Finally, you have here Tal Varon, “a fierce young, rebellious team member who has given up her desk job to work in the field under her mentor Eliza Perash. Trained in the technical side of tradecraft, Tal’s put through a trial-by-fire working alongside Ben, Eliza, and this team of veteran operators.”

When are you going to actually see the prequel in action?

We would love nothing more than to be able to sit here and say that the series will be coming back this year. However, at the moment it just doesn’t feel likely. Prime Video historically takes their time to release a lot of shows thanks to a lengthy post-production time, and we tend to think early 2025 is a little more likely here.

Nonetheless, we’re going to be here to take a look at / break down every single announcement that is coming! Let’s hope the show lives up to the long wait.

