The Terminal List: Dark Wolf premiere date: Spring 2024 update

With us now officially into the spring, are we inching closer to getting news on The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, including a premiere date?

For those who have not heard as of yet, this series is a prequel to the original Chris Pratt show that aired on Prime Video some time in the past. Pratt, Taylor Kitsch, and a number of other characters will have a major role to play, and we know that the streaming service is going to be eager to get episodes out there for people. The first season, after all, was hugely successful — why not hope for the same here? The sooner it is out, the more viewers will have a good memory of what happened. (Unfortunately, the show may be too far gone on that for some people out there.)

The first bit of bad news that we really should share here is quite simple — while Prime Video may be eager to have it back, they also will not rush it. Filming only started for the series recently, which means that we are likely several weeks away from there being something more we can actually share on this subject. The best-case scenario is that it ends upcoming back at some point in the early spring of 2025 and if that happens, there could be a premiere date announced later this year.

What is rather interesting / confusing is what is happening in regards to a proper season 2 for the original show. After all, both it and the prequel were announced at the same time last year, with Pratt saying the following in a statement:

“I’m excited to announce that the second season of The Terminal List is on its way, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to reprise my role as James Reece. This season promises to be even more intense and action-packed than the first, and I can’t wait for everyone to see it. And for those who are fans of Taylor Kitsch’s Ben Edwards, I’m happy to say that we’re also working on a spinoff series that will delve deeper into his story and follow his journey from a Navy SEAL to a CIA operative. And to make it even more exciting, I will also be appearing in this prequel series! I promise you it will be just as thrilling and engaging as The Terminal List. Stay tuned for more updates and we can’t wait for you all to join us on this journey.”

Hopefully, season 2 comes on the other side of the prequel!

