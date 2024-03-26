Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 2 episode 5: Secrets ahead?

Next week on Fox you are going to have a chance to see Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 2 episode 5. What all is coming?

Well, through “Ms. Patty,” of course you are going to see another case about a missing person. That is the central heartbeat for this show, and we certainly do not think that is going to be changing anytime soon. Meanwhile, there is also going to be something a little more specific towards Mike and Nikki in here, as well. This is the sort of thing that the producers have to lean into here if the show is going to survive a good while — given that there are so many mystery / crime shows out there, you need to have a few elements incorporated here and there to help you stand out from the pack.

Below, you can check out the full Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 2 episode 5 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

The MPU searches for a kidnapped tough-as-nails neighborhood watch captain. Jason enlists Wayne’s help investigating the car bombing. Mike is concerned Nikki is keeping secrets from him in the all-new “Ms. Patty” episode of Alert: Missing Persons Unit airing Tuesday, April 2 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (ALE-205) (TV-PG D, S, V)

Go ahead and remember now that if you do love Alert: Missing Persons Unit, you need to watch live! That is the only way to ensure that you get more of the show down the line, and it is very much on the bubble right now. In general, we do think that Fox needs to figure out some other ways to promote their scripted content, as we have seen a number of struggles when it comes to live viewership so far this year. It may be one of the reasons that there is less in the way of scripted content in general.

