The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 premiere date: A spring 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn about a premiere date for The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 at some point this spring?

At this point, we don’t think we need to downplay the massive demand that is here for more of this show! After all, it has been some time now since the second season aired, and we know that production is currently underway on the next chapter. It really just comes down to when filming is wrapped and, beyond just that, when the folks over at Netflix decide to actually bring the show to the service. Just remember here that in theory, filming could be done for a long time and they could still wait in order to give it to viewers. Sure, that would be unbelievably frustrating, but it is also something we cannot overlook when it comes to a possibility.

For now, here is what we can say: There is a reasonably good chance that we’re going to hear more about the third season at some point over the next few months. Casting intel is starting to come in, and there could even be a few new teases. Does this mean we’ll get a premiere date? Not necessarily. For the time being, it feels like the most likely scenario here is that the show comes back close to the end of the year and with that, we’ll probably get a premiere date revealed either in the summer or early fall.

If you do love the work of Michael Connelly, this is undoubtedly an exciting time. In addition to this show, the third season of Bosch: Legacy is also in production. Meanwhile, there is a spin-off to the Bosch world centered around Renee Ballard coming at some point in the near future. It’s just a shame that with The Lincoln Lawyer and the world of Harry Bosch on separate streamers, it is hard to see them crossing paths.

